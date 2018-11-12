It is “unacceptable” that the full circumstances behind Jamal Khashoggi's murder still remain unclear, the British foreign secretary said.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Jeremy Hunt urged Saudi officials for a full co-operation with Turkey to enlighten what had happened to Khashoggi.

Hunt will be the first UK minister to visit Saudi Arabia since the murder of the Saudi journalist one month ago, a Foreign Office statement said.

“He [Hunt] will use his meetings to make clear the importance of Saudi Arabia cooperating with Turkey to conduct a full and credible investigation into Mr. Khashoggi’s death,” it said.

“The international community remain united in horror and outrage at the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi one month ago,” Hunt said.

He added: “It is clearly unacceptable that the full circumstances behind his murder still remain unclear.

“We encourage the Saudi authorities to co-operate fully with the Turkish investigation into his death, so that we deliver justice for his family and the watching world.”

TRT World's Alaatin Kilic is outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul with the latest.