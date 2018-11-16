In the Muslim faith, a funeral should be held soon after someone's passing. In the case of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, funeral prayers were held in several cities, including Mecca, Medina and here in Istanbul, almost six weeks after he was killed in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.

From a faithful person with good deeds to a sinner with blood on his hands, everyone deserves an Islamic burial, as long as they identify themselves as Muslims in their lifetime.

But in the case of Khashoggi, he didn't get a burial. At Istanbul's Fatih mosque, where the funeral prayers were held, people gathered around an empty marble slab. As Khashoggi's body is still missing, Turkish investigators say that it has been dismembered by his killers.

Once a palace insider, Khashoggi fell out of favour in Saudi's power circles as he began criticising the policies of the kingdom's de-facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The prince is facing intense criticism for his possible role in getting Khashoggi killed inside the consulate.

“Jamal’s last words were ‘I am suffocating,’ but indeed he was the voice of an umma which is suffocating [under oppressive leaders of Middle East]," said Turan Kislakci, one of the closest Turkish friends of Khashoggi, speaking to TRT World at the funeral service.

Braving heavy rains and cold weather, a large crowd of several hundred people, including Turkish citizens and exiled members of several Arab countries, offered the funeral prayer in the courtyard of the Fatih mosque, right next to the grave of Mehmet II, the Ottoman sultan who conquered Constantinople, the Greek name for today's Istanbul, in 1453.

Necati Kilicaslan, a 68-year-old resident of Istanbul, was in the crowd of funeral attendees. He wore a traditional robe Muslim Turks wear on their journey to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest places in Islam. Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca in 571 AD, and he later died in Medina in 632 AD.

“Martyrs are immortal,” Kilicaslan said, adding that Khashoggi was a martyr. He drew an equivalence between the enemies of Prophet Muhammad, who were wealthy idol worshippers in Mecca, and the current Saudi rulers.