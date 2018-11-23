Tunisian activists are calling for protests against an anticipated visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The protest calls come in the aftermath of the October 2 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"We will protest the visit by a top official [bin Salman] who is waging a brutal war on the Yemeni people and who is involved in the barbaric murder of a Saudi citizen [Khashoggi]," Tunisian activist Tareq al-Kahlawi told Anadolu Agency.

"This individual should be investigated and prosecuted based on what has been revealed about his involvement in the Khashoggi murder case," he said.

Al-Kahlawi went on to assert that Tunisia “respects human rights and therefore cannot accept a visit by this person”.