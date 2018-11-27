US bombers are no longer conducting flights over South Korea after Seoul asked for such missions to be paused, a US general said Monday.

General Charles Brown, who heads US Pacific Air Forces, told Pentagon reporters that the break was to help create space for ongoing diplomatic efforts to address North Korea's nuclear activities.

"As we're going through the diplomatic aspect, we don't want to actually do something that's going to derail the diplomatic negotiations," Brown said.

"So that's part of the reason why we're not doing (flights) over Korea."

As part of its so-called "Continuous Bomber Presence Mission," the US Air Force has kept B-1Bs, B-52s and B-2s on the US territory of Guam since 2004.

It routinely conducts flights over the region, often with partners including Japan, South Korea and Australia, as a way of training and exerting a strong military presence against North Korea and other potential adversaries.