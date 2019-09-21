Neslican Tay, a 20-year-old known on social media for her fight against cancer, passed away late on Friday in a private hospital in Istanbul where she was being treated since September 15.

A student at Istanbul's Bahcesehir University, Tay who won hearts with her struggle against cancer had beaten the war three times before.

Tay who inspired cancer patients and won the love of millions with her social media videos and speeches had her left leg amputated in 2018.

She was diagnosed with a kind of tumour known as “malignant mesenchymal tumour with extensive involvement”.

“Due to the multiple organ failure that developed during her treatment at the intensive care unit, we lost her at 21.20 today [Friday]. We wish God's mercy on her and patience to all who loved her,” said Gazi Yigitbasi, head of Medipol Hospital in Istanbul.