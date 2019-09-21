TÜRKİYE
20-year-old Turkish student loses fight against cancer
Neslican Tay, 20, known for her social media videos inspiring millions of cancer patients lost her life late Friday in a private hospital in Istanbul.
September 21, 2019

Neslican Tay, a 20-year-old known on social media for her fight against cancer, passed away late on Friday in a private hospital in Istanbul where she was being treated since September 15.

A student at Istanbul's Bahcesehir University, Tay who won hearts with her struggle against cancer had beaten the war three times before.

Tay who inspired cancer patients and won the love of millions with her social media videos and speeches had her left leg amputated in 2018.

She was diagnosed with a kind of tumour known as “malignant mesenchymal tumour with extensive involvement”.

“Due to the multiple organ failure that developed during her treatment at the intensive care unit, we lost her at 21.20 today [Friday]. We wish God's mercy on her and patience to all who loved her,” said Gazi Yigitbasi, head of Medipol Hospital in Istanbul.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, conveyed his condolences on Twitter, and wrote: "You are gone but you left goodness, determination and hope."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted: "Your struggle and resistance set an example to all of us, your joy of life gave hope to everyone."

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, opposition IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, among with many Turkish celebrities, also conveyed their condolences for Tay.

"Your struggle, your hope and your beautiful smile will never be forgotten," Turkish sports club Besiktas wrote on Twitter. Besides Besiktas, also Galatasaray and Fenerbahce clubs conveyed condolences on Twitter.

“We will remember our student Neslican Tay with her smiling face and the spirit of life that inspires everyone with her great struggle. May God make your place a paradise,” Basaksehir University said on Twitter.

SOURCE:AA
