Turkish and US armed forces conducted the sixth round of joint helicopter flights on Saturday for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, two Turkish and two American helicopters took off from Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations centre.

They flew to the Syrian side of the border.

The countries’ armed forces had previously done four joint helicopter flights and a land patrol.