Protesters marched through an outlying district of Hong Kong on Saturday in a renewed outpouring of grievances against the Chinese territory's government.

The march by several thousand people in Tuen Mun on Hong Kong's northwest was relatively small compared with previous weekends. There was no violence, in contrast to previous protests that included clashes with police.

Hong Kong is in its fourth month of protests that started with opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong media reported scuffles as government supporters heeded a call by a pro-Beijing politician to tear down protest posters at some subway stations.

TRT World spoke to journalist Caroline Malone for more.

'Reclaim Hong Kong!'

The protests are an embarrassment for China's ruling Communist Party ahead of October 1 celebrations of its 70th anniversary in power. The Hong Kong government announced earlier a fireworks display that day was canceled due to concern about public safety.

Protesters on Saturday, most of them dressed in black and many carrying umbrellas, a symbol of the movement, chanted, "Reclaim Hong Kong!" and "Revolution of our times!"

Hong Kong's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, agreed earlier to withdraw the extradition bill.

But protesters are pressing other demands including for an independent investigation of complaints about police violence during earlier demonstrations.

Protesters complain Beijing and Lam's government are eroding the "high degree of autonomy" and Western-style civil liberties promised to the former British colony when it was returned to China in 1997.