New wave of tension has flared up between the US and Russia as Moscow threatened Washington with an “effective response” if any short- and intermediate-range nuclear missiles were deployed in Europe.

Why is it important?

In 1987, Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) banned the testing, production and possession of medium-range missiles after concerns about Soviet Union’s deployment of new missiles in Europe. The United States and Soviet Union dismantled and destroyed about 800 and 1,800 missiles within three years after the agreement was put into force, as it also required destruction of the Parties' ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles between the range of 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

The pact effectively brought an end to the Cold War and continues to remain as the only Cold War-era agreement that is in force today. The NATO nations regard it as key to arms control.

Is the US pulling out of the agreement?

Both the US and Russia have been long accusing each other of violating the arms control pact.

For the US, Russia deployed a land-based missile system first in 2008, which could strike Europe in short time.

The Obama Administration raised concerns about the Russian compliance with the deal. The US State Department said in 2014 that Moscow breached its obligations of the deal, and three years later identified systems as the Russian military calls 9M729 or SSC-8. Finally on October 2018, the US President Donald Trump said the US intends to withdraw from the deal in response to years of alleged Russian violations, and also expand its military arsenal.

His comments came after the US ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison’s warning to Russia to halt the development of a new cruise missile -- a claim Moscow denies.