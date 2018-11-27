Turkey will not allow a fait accompli in Syria and will use its right to self-defence, Turkey’s national security establishment warned on Tuesday.

In a statement after a meeting in the capital Ankara, the National Security Council said that Turkey has always supported Syria's territorial integrity and political unity and stressed that the biggest threat to a political solution in Syria is the terrorist presence east of the Euphrates River.

The statement also "strongly emphasised" that Turkey would not be indifferent to the terrorist PKK/PYD-YPG changing the demographic makeup in areas bordering Turkey through persecution and forced migration.

It also stressed that Turkey will continue its determined fight against terrorism to protect its people from threats arising from terror groups along its borders with Syria and Iraq.

The statement added that "some countries” failing to list terrorist groups such as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and the PKK/KCK's Syrian branch the PYD/YPG as terror groups hurt counter-terrorism efforts.

Turkey has long objected to US support for the terrorist PYD/PYG, and has faulted both the US and Europe for failing to do enough to fight FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

During last month’s quadrilateral summit on Syria in Istanbul, the council stressed that the issues agreed on at the summit would contribute to peace in Syria and the region, as well as provide a permanent cease-fire by demilitarisation in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The summit held in late October was attended by the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, who expressed their determination to end the bloodshed in war-torn Syria.