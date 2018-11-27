Three US soldiers were killed and three wounded by a bomb in Afghanistan on Tuesday, NATO said, taking the death toll of US service personnel in the country this year to 12, as Afghan leaders and international diplomats discussed the war in Geneva.

NATO's Resolute Support mission would not immediately release any details about the soldiers, but said they had been killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Ghazni city in central Afghanistan.

The attack was claimed by Afghan Taliban.

An American contractor was also wounded, NATO said, adding that the four wounded in the blast were receiving medical care.

The casualties come after another US soldier was killed in Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Saturday.

More than 2,200 American soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Afghan Taliban from power.

Casualties on rise

The number of American casualties has fallen dramatically since the end of 2014 when Afghan forces took over from US-led NATO combat troops to secure the country.

Since the start of 2015, 58 Americans have been killed, President Ashraf Ghani said earlier this month.

In the same time period, nearly 30,000 Afghan police and soldiers have died, Ghani said — a figure much higher than any previously acknowledged.

The shocking mortality rate, which some experts warn is unsustainable, has sent already shaky morale to new lows.