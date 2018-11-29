The president of Ukraine is urging NATO to deploy warships to the Sea of Azov, a proposal that has been sharply criticised by Russia as a provocation that could worsen tensions between the two countries following a weekend confrontation in the waters off the Crimean Peninsula.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was canceling a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Argentina because Moscow has not released the Ukrainian vessels and sailors it seized.

In an interview published earlier on Thursday with the German daily Bild, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko laid out his hope that NATO would "relocate naval ships to the Sea of Azov in order to assist Ukraine and provide security" against Putin's expansionist ambitions.

The Russian coast guard fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels and their crews on Sunday. Russia alleged the Ukrainian vessels had failed to obtain permission to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov through the Kerch Strait.

Ukraine insisted its vessels were operating in line with international maritime rules in the strait, which separates Russia's mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

While condemning the Russian action, NATO is not expected to send ships to the area, a deployment that could trigger a confrontation with Russia.

A 2003 treaty between Russia and Ukraine stipulates that permission from both countries is required for warships from anywhere else to enter the internal sea.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said the alliance already has a strong presence in the region, and that NATO ships routinely patrol and conduct exercises in the Black Sea, especially those from Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, which border the sea.

Merkel to meet Putin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Thursday that she plans to press Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina to urge the release of the Ukrainian ships and crews and to de-escalate the situation.

"We can only resolve this in talks with one another because there is no military solution to all of these conflicts," she said.

It was not clear whether Merkel knew of Poroshenko's call for NATO's deployment when she spoke.

Trump tweeted his decision to cancel a meeting with Putin this weekend. Trump, who was en route to Buenos Aires for the G20 summit, said he would not be meeting Putin because "the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia."

TRT World'sJon Brain has more details from Beunos Aires.

The Kremlin said it has not been notified of a cancellation. Russian news agencies quoted Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, as saying that the Kremlin only learned of the cancellation from Trump's tweet.

Peskov said the cancellation means that Putin will have "a couple of more hours" for "useful meetings" with other leaders of the world's 20 largest economies.

The Ukrainian government said Russia has blocked commercial traffic to and from Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov, which Russia quickly denied.

"Putin wants nothing less but to occupy the sea," Poroshenko said. "The only language he understands is the unity of the Western world."