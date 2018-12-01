"As an American envoy to Beijing, as CIA Director, as Vice President for eight years and then four years as President, George H.W. Bush's statesmanship played a key role in helping to end the Cold War, which bought democracy to millions of people in Europe and diminished the threat of nuclear war. George H.W. Bush was a strong supporter of the international rules-based system, the rule of law and democratic values."

— New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

"It was a time of great change, demanding great responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and nuclear arms race. (My wife, Raisa, and I) "deeply appreciated the attention, kindness and simplicity typical of George and Barbara Bush, as well as the rest of their large, friendly family."

— Former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev

"He was in fact the first American President that I was privileged to meet. I recall being deeply touched by your father's concern for the Tibetan people and the situation in Tibet. It is truly admirable to have lived over 94 years. While nothing can replace the loss of a father, we can rejoice in the fact that his was a meaningful life, dedicated to public service. I commend your parents for encouraging their children, including you my dear friend, to devote yourselves to the service of others."

— Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama

(President George H.W. Bush was) "a great statesman and a true friend of our country" whose "ethos of public service was the guiding thread of his life and an example to us all ... in navigating a peaceful end to the Cold War he made the world a safer place for generations to come."

— British Prime Minister Theresa May

(He) "saw America's obligation to the world and honoured it. I feel privileged to have worked with him, and even more privileged that he became a lifelong friend. He was, quite simply, one of the most deep-down decent people I have ever known."

— John Major, British Prime Minister from 1990-1997

“He was a world leader, who strongly supported the alliance with Europe. Our sympathy to his family and beloved ones.”

— French President Emmanuel Macron

"We are mourning a great statesman and a friend of Germany ... (Bush) courageously seized the opportunity to end the Cold War ... he is also an architect of German unity. He supported it from the beginning without reservations. We will never forget that."

— Heiko Maas, German foreign minister

"The Palace is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President George Herbert Walker Bush of the United States of America. Mr. George Bush, Sr. ... was credited for his foreign policy which saw the end of the Cold War. He stood for freedom and his words about the subject ring a bell until this day when he said, "The anchor in our world today is freedom, holding us steady in times of change, a symbol of hope to all the world. On behalf of the Filipino nation and people, we wish to convey our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Bush, as well as to the government and the people of the United States of America."

— Salvador S. Panelo, chief presidential legal counsel and presidential spokesperson

"Former President George H. W. Bush was passionate about strong relations between India and USA. His presence will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."

— Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"The President's life was one of service, to his country and to his family ... President Bush was the embodiment of the values of the United States, standing up for what was right and fighting throughout his life for freedom from tyranny and oppression in any guise. In fighting for these values so cherished by both our nations, he was a true friend to Australia and it was Australia's honour to host him at the Australian Parliament in 1991. The President's civility, charm and warmth endeared him to his nation and to people everywhere, making him loved as much as he was admired and respected. We join with the American people to mourn his passing."

— Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

“President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn’t unknown. He’s flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara.”

— Hollywood action hero and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency.”

— Apple CEO Tim Cook