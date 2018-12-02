Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed on Saturday that the United States would continue supporting Saudi Arabia's military campaign in Yemen, despite rising outrage over the kingdom.

Speaking from a G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Pompeo acknowledged that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen — where millions are at risk of starvation — had reached “epic proportions” but said Washington and Riyadh were offering aid.

“The program that we're involved in today we intend to continue,” Pompeo told CNN when asked about military assistance to the Saudi-led coalition.

The US Senate on Wednesday took an initial vote to cut off the war support, with 14 members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party defying appeals from Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

A final vote could come in the next week, setting the stage for a fresh battle if Trump vetoes the bill.

Pompeo, who met in Buenos Aires with his Saudi counterpart, has backed the war as a way to counter Iran, which reportedly has ties to Yemen's Houthi rebels.