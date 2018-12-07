WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians converge on border with Israel for 37th Friday
Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege has called upon Palestinians to take part in the ongoing 37th Friday rally as it coincided with the 31st anniversary of the Palestinian intifada (uprising).
Palestinians converge on border with Israel for 37th Friday
Palestinian youths run from tear gas canisters while carrying Palestinian flags by the barbed wire fence along the border with Israel east of Gaza City, during a border demonstration on December 7, 2018. / AFP
December 7, 2018

For the 37th consecutive Friday, Palestinians started to converge on the Gaza-Israel border to take part in ongoing mass demonstrations against Israel’s decades-long occupation.

In a statement, Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege renewed its call for Palestinians to take part in the ongoing rallies, naming the 37th Friday as "Great Intifada of Stones," as it coincided with the 31st anniversary of the Palestinian intifada (uprising).

The first intifada, or the "Intifada of Stones”, began on December 8, 1987, from the Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza before moving to all Palestinian towns and camps.

“Our people insist on taking part in the return marches for the 37th Friday, which coincides with the 31st anniversary of the Intifada in which all our people revolted against the Zionist (Israeli) occupation," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

Recommended

"The struggle of our people is just and legitimate and will continue until its goals of freedom and return are achieved," he added.

Protesters in Gaza demand the right to return to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Since the rallies began on March 30, more than 210 Palestinians have been killed — and thousands more injured — by Israeli troops deployed near the border zone. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'