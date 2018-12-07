For the 37th consecutive Friday, Palestinians started to converge on the Gaza-Israel border to take part in ongoing mass demonstrations against Israel’s decades-long occupation.

In a statement, Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege renewed its call for Palestinians to take part in the ongoing rallies, naming the 37th Friday as "Great Intifada of Stones," as it coincided with the 31st anniversary of the Palestinian intifada (uprising).

The first intifada, or the "Intifada of Stones”, began on December 8, 1987, from the Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza before moving to all Palestinian towns and camps.

“Our people insist on taking part in the return marches for the 37th Friday, which coincides with the 31st anniversary of the Intifada in which all our people revolted against the Zionist (Israeli) occupation," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.