Leading Russian rights activist and former Soviet dissident Lyudmila Alexeyeva died on Saturday at the age of 91, the Kremlin's human rights council said.

"This is a huge loss for the entire human rights movement in Russia," the council's head Mikhail Fedotov said in a statement.

She died around 1630 GMT Saturday evening in a Moscow hospital, he said.

"It was not the first time that she was in this hospital, doctors had already revived her several times in the most difficult of situations. But there are situations in which doctors can do nothing."

Russia's rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova mourned her loss.

"For those who have appreciated democracy in the past, for those who appreciate it now, and those who will appreciate it in the future, Lyudmila Mikhaylovna has always been and will always be a symbol of honesty and the uncompromising struggle for human rights," she said.