A huge clean-up operation was under way in Paris on Sunday after French "yellow vest" demonstrators clashed with riot police in the latest round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron, but a heavy security deployment averted a repeat of last week's destruction.

Protesters nonetheless set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in pockets of violence across the city centre, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, as armoured vehicles rolled through the streets.

France's Interior Ministry said 1,723 people were taken into custody around France during the latest yellow vest protests — a roundup the scale of which the country hasn't seen in years.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a major announcement early in the coming week, his government's spokesman said on Sunday.

"The President of the Republic will of course make important announcements," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on LCI television. He gave no details about timing or about what Macron could announce.

An Elysee palace source said on Sunday that Macron will meet represenatives of trade unions, employers' organisations and associations of local elected officials on Monday,

The meeting is expected to take place at 0900 GMT.

"The president wants to bring together all the political, territorial, economic and social forces at these difficult times for the nation, in order to hear their voices and proposals with a view to mobilise them into action," the source said.

Clashes broke out in cities across France, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse, during a fourth weekend of nationwide protests against rising living costs and Macron in general.

But it was Paris which again bore the brunt of the violence and destruction.

"Dozens of shopkeepers have fallen victim to hooligans," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. "Once again, this is deplorable."

Thick plumes of black smoke from fires rose high into the sky as police fired tear gas, while numerous shops and a Starbucks cafe were ransacked.

"The weather is crap and so is this government," a handful of protesters chanted as light rain began to fall. It turned to downpours by mid-evening, scattering many of the remaining demonstrators.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa reports.

Social media probe

The outbreaks of violence were on a smaller scale than the destruction and looting of a week earlier, when some 200 cars were torched in the worst rioting in Paris in decades.

The government had vowed "zero tolerance" for anarchist, far-right or other trouble-makers seeking to wreak further havoc at protests that have sparked the deepest crisis of Macron's presidency.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe congratulated police for the operation, and promised Macron would address the protesters' concerns.

"The dialogue has begun and it must continue," Philippe said. "The president will speak, and will propose measures that will feed this dialogue."

Police reinforcements were boosted to 8,000 across the city, with armoured vehicles deployed in Paris for the first time.

Shops along the Champs-Elysees and central department stores stayed shut with their windows boarded up to avoid looting.

The Eiffel Tower, major museums and many metro stations were also closed as parts of Paris went on effective lockdown.

More than 670 protesters were detained in the capital, many of them stopped as they arrived at train stations or meeting points carrying hammers, petanque balls and other potential missiles.