"I can't breathe" were the final words of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi,who was killed at the hands of Saudi agents in Riyadh's Istanbul consulate, according to a CNN report published on Sunday.

The American news network reported that an unnamed source, who had read the complete translated transcript of the audio recording that reportedly captured Khashoggi's last moments, told them that the Saudi journalist could clearly be heard “struggling against a group of people determined to kill him.”

"I can't breathe. I can't breathe,” Khashoggi is heard repeating in the audio, according to the source.

The information provided by the source was verified by the office of one US senator, who has received a briefing on the investigation on Khashoggi’s murder by CIA Director Gina Haspel.

The transcript was "consistent" with that briefing, the senator's office told CNN.

According to the source, Khashoggi immediately recognised one individual as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, upon which he asked the man - identified as former Saudi diplomat and intelligence official Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb - what he is doing there.

"You are coming back," Mutreb tells Khashoggi.

"You can't do that," Khashoggi replies, adding that he had people waiting outside for him, apparently referring to his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz who accompanied him to the entrance of the building.

At that point, a group is heard attacking Khashoggi, who is left gasping for air, as he cries: "I can't breathe."