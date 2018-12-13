WORLD
Man gets nine years in prison for sexually assaulting woman on plane
Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman on an overnight flight in January.
34-year-old convicted pervert Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced to 9 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman on a plane while she slept.
December 13, 2018

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman on an overnight flight in January.

The 23-year-old victim says he unzipped her pants, unbuttoned her shirt and molested her with his hands while she slept.

Investigators say Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Ramamoorthy is a native of India. He came to the US on a work visa in 2015 and will be deported after the prison term.

