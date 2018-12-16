UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that "much worse" lay in store for Yemen in 2019 unless its warring parties strike a peace deal and head off a humanitarian crisis.

A high number of Yemenis have been dying in "very dramatic circumstances" as a result of food shortages, Guterres told a news conference in Doha.

The United Nations on Thursday brokered a ceasefire accord between the internationally-recognised government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels to end hostilities in the flashpoint port city of Hudaida.

The deal followed a week of negotiations in Sweden as the United Nations bids to end the war in impoverished Yemen.

"The fact that famine was not yet declared does not in any way diminish our huge concern with a very high level of hunger that exists in Yemen" and "people dying in very dramatic circumstances", said Guterres.