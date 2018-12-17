The United States military's Africa Command says that it has carried out six air strikes in the Gandarshe area of Somalia which killed at least 62 Al Shabab terrorists.

In a statement issued on Monday, the US military said it carried out four strikes on December 15 in which 34 people were killed and two more on December 16 which killed 28.

It said all strikes were in the Gandarshe coast area south of the capital, adding that no civilians were injured or killed.