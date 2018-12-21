A year after the Iraqi parliament voted to strip Palestinians of the equal-rights status they enjoyed under Saddam Hussein, Palestinians living in Iraq feel marginalised and vulnerable.

Last year parliament rescinded legislation that guaranteed Palestinians rights and privileges enjoyed by Iraqi citizens - from eligibility for state jobs and free education to receiving pensions and food items from a government subsidies programme.

The law had been decreed by Saddam, the longtime strongman president who was executed in 2006 after being ousted three years before by the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Many Palestinian families have seen their economic situation deteriorate since parliament's action - and those interviewed by Reuters were keen to find refuge in other countries - but this was not the start of their difficulties in post-Saddam Iraq.

As predominantly Sunni Muslims, Palestinians have been increasingly viewed with suspicion by Iraq's Shia Muslim majority, who were at times persecuted under the Sunni Saddam.

Iraqi security forces have carried out repeated raids in search of suspected Sunni Islamist militants among Palestinians living in predominantly Shia areas.

Late one night in 2015, Fawzi al Madhi's evening was disrupted by a loud banging on the door. When Madhi, 56, opened the door, a SWAT team knocked him over and searched his flat.

"They grabbed my sons while they were sleeping and tied them up, Madhi's wife Um Mohammed recalled, wiping tears away. "I was yelling, 'Leave my sons alone...Leave them alone,' and suddenly one of them hit me in the arm with their pistol."

The security forces left after arresting the couple's two sons Mihad and Abdul Rahman - on what grounds, their father said he still does not know.

One son freed, other still missing

Abdul Rahman, now 21, was released 28 days later after what his parents described as torture in custody. "He couldn't use his hands to eat. I was helping him. I was feeding him with my hand," Um Mohammed said.