WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nepal bus crash kills at least 21
Police say another 15 people were hurt when a bus on educational tour plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 1,640 feet in western Nepal.
Nepal bus crash kills at least 21
Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. / TRTWorld
December 21, 2018

A bus carrying college students and teachers drove off a highway in a mountainous area, leaving 21 people dead and 15 injured, police said on Friday.

The passengers were returning from an educational tour when the bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 1,640 feet in western Nepal.

Rescue operations were difficult because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Recommended

Poor roads 

Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

The accident happened a week after truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province