WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's struggling economy receives $3 billion from the UAE
The money will be used to boost foreign currency reserves at Pakistan's central bank as the country faces a balance of payment problem.
Pakistan's struggling economy receives $3 billion from the UAE
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan met Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyah on his first international visit in September after he took office a month earlier. / AP
December 22, 2018

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon deposit $3 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan to help cash-strapped Islamabad overcome its economic woes, officials said on Friday. 

Pakistan is facing a balance of payment crisis as its foreign exchange reserves have plummeted in face of falling exports and investments from abroad. 

UAE's state-run Abu Dhabi Fund for Development announced it will be depositing the "amount in coming days to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency" at Pakistan's central bank. 

ADFD normally gives concessionary loans to developing countries. It remain unclear if the transfer of funds is a loan. 

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked UAE for helping his country in a difficult time. 

Recommended

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later confirmed the amount will shortly be transferred. 

The development comes amid Pakistan's negotiations with the IMF to secure an $8 billion bailout package.

But Pakistani officials have been wary of the IMF imposing harsh conditions compared to the last bailout in 2013 when Islamabad was given repeated waivers and avoided serious reforms after receiving $6.7 billion.

Khan's government is betting on key allies for support as it wants to avoid being completely dependent on the IMF. 

SOURCE:AP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province