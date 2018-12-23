Donald Trump on Sunday announced he would replace Defense Secretary Jim Mattis with his deputy Patrick Shanahan, days after the outgoing Pentagon chief quit while citing key policy differences with the US president, notably on Syria.

Mattis, 68, had said he would leave at the end of February to allow a smooth transition for the next chief of the world's top military power — but Trump sped the process amid reports that he was upset over media coverage of the stinging resignation letter submitted by Mattis.

The announcement that Mattis would leave the administration came just after Trump stunned Washington and a few militias abroad in declaring that US troops would leave Syria and significantly withdraw from Afghanistan.