Police arrest 22 FETO suspects in western Turkey
Turkish police arrested the suspects in safehouses in the city of Bursa seizing fake ID cards, and money hidden inside cooking pots.
The suspects were caught in Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) safehouses in the western province of Bursa, said the sources. / AA
December 24, 2018

Turkish police on Monday arrested 22 suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to police sources.

The suspects were caught in alledged FETO safehouses in the western province of Bursa, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

Among them were a fugitive prosecutor and so-called “imams” from the group's police and military infiltration.

Tried to hide evidence

During the operations, the suspects tried to throw out their cell phones, data cards, and flash disks, said the source.

Police also seized fake ID cards and money hidden inside cooking pots.

In addition, many books by Fetullah Gulen, the terror group's leader, were found.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
