Turkish police on Monday arrested 22 suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to police sources.

The suspects were caught in alledged FETO safehouses in the western province of Bursa, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among them were a fugitive prosecutor and so-called “imams” from the group's police and military infiltration.

Tried to hide evidence

During the operations, the suspects tried to throw out their cell phones, data cards, and flash disks, said the source.