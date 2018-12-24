An anti-graft tribunal sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison for corruption on Monday, drawing criticism from his party, which said the decision was a "black stain" on the justice system.

The verdict came after Sharif was removed from power last year over corruption allegations. Sharif, who was serving his third stint as prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing.

He is accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income and was arrested after the ruling was announced.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports.

Appeal to review verdict

He can appeal the verdict, under which he was also fined $25 million for not disclosing how his family set up the Al-Azizia Steel Mills when he was exiled to Saudi Arabia by Pervez Musharraf, a former dictator who toppled Sharif's government in 1999.

The same court acquitted Sharif in a second case relating to his family's business in Britain.

According to Pakistan's anti-graft body, it will challenge the acquittal of Sharif, who was sent to jail a day before his birthday.

TRT World spoke to Pakistani journalist and analyst Raza Rumi for his take on the verdict.

Political victimisation?

After being held at a jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Sharif, on his request, is expected to be taken to a jail in Lahore on Tuesday.

"They had to punish him and they have punished him in a false case," said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a top leader of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party, who served as prime minister when Sharif was removed from power last year.