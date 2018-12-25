WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 27 dead after bus, truck collide in DRC
At at least 17 people were also injured the crash that occurred in Kisantu in Kongo-Central province, about 200 kilometers southwest of capital Kinshasa.
Excessive speed was to blame for the accident that occurred overnight, Dr Sylvain Yuma with the health ministry says. / TRTWorld
December 25, 2018

At least 27 people were killed after a bus and a truck collided west of the capital, Kinshasa, a Congolese health official said on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Kisantu in Kongo-Central province, about 200 kilometers southwest of capital Kinshasa. 

The city is on the main highway between the capital and the country's Matadi seaport.

Dr Sylvain Yuma with the health ministry says the accident occurred overnight and that excessive speed was to blame.

Recommended

Yuma says at least 17 people are hurt, six of them seriously. They have been taken to Kinshasa.

A mother and baby are among the dead.

A collision between two trucks in October in a village near Kisantu killed at least 53 people.

SOURCE:AP
