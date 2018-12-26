A UN-led team tasked with monitoring a ceasefire in Yemen's flashpoint city of Hudaida was set to meet Wednesday, as sporadic clashes underscored the fragility of the truce which began last week.

The ceasefire in the rebel-held city, whose Red Sea port is vital for millions at risk of starvation, is part of a peace push seen as the best chance yet of ending four years of devastating conflict.

Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert is heading a joint committee including government officials and Houthi rebels to oversee the truce, and will chair its first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, according to the UN.

The meeting "is taking place as planned with all members attending", a UN official who did not want to be named told AFP, without disclosing the exact location.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has described the meeting as "one of the priorities" of Cammaert's mission.

A truce in Hudaida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.

Government forces -- backed by a Saudi-led coalition -- and the Iran-aligned Houthis exchanged gunfire for a few hours o n Wednesday morning, an AFP correspondent reported.

The sound of heavy artillery could be heard to the east of the city.

An official for the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that 10 pro-government troops had been killed since the ceasefire went into force, accusing the Houthis of 183 violations.

"The fact of the matter is, unfortunately, that the Houthis are clearly looking to provoke a response from the coalition and no one is holding them accountable," he told AFP.

The rebels, in turn, said on the same day that they had recorded at least 31 violations in the past 24 hours by pro-government troops, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The war between the Shiite Houthi rebels and troops loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi escalated in 2015, when he fled into Saudi exile and the Saudi-led military coalition intervened.