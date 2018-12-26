Israeli authorities have advanced plans for nearly 2,200 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the Peace Now NGO said Wednesday, the first such approvals since snap polls were called earlier this week.

A defence ministry committee with responsibility for such projects on Tuesday and Wednesday approved the plans, which are in various stages of the approval process, the settlement watchdog said in a statement.

It said 1,159 housing units were given final approvals before building permits can be issued, while 1,032 were at an earlier stage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government agreed on Monday to dissolve parliament and call for early elections on April 9.

Illegal settlements

Settlements play an important role in Israeli right-wing politics, and Netanyahu met with settler leaders earlier on Wednesday in Jerusalem.