The Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday began counting ballots from a presidential election marked by delays and fears of violence and vote-rigging, straining hopes for its first-ever peaceful transfer of power.

After a relatively bloodless vote, election officials embarked on the marathon task of counting and collating, their work scrutinised by opposition parties for any sign of fraud.

Sunday's elections went ahead after two years of delays and sporadic clashes in the notoriously unstable country.

But the influential Catholic church, through its national conference of bishops, declared the vote had been "relatively calm".

Reported incidents included harassment of some election monitors and a clash in the restive eastern province of South Kivu that left four dead.

Internet shutdown

As votes were counted Monday in Congo's long-delayed presidential election, the internet was cut across the vast Central African country in an apparent effort by the government to prevent social media speculation about the results after a day of balloting plagued by malfunctioning machines and other problems.

Two telecoms operators, Global and Vodacom, said the government had ordered them to cut access to the Internet on Monday – a move that opposition supporters said aimed at blocking social-media activism.

In the capital Kinshasa, the internet has not been working since the morning while it is also down in the key eastern cities of Goma and Lubumbashi, which are seen as opposition strongholds.

The DRC has never had a peaceful transition of leader since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Worries of a new spiral into violence deepened in 2016 after President Joseph Kabila, in power since 2001, refused to quit when his two-term limit expired.

Tension and suspicion were further stoked by repeated delays, a bloody crackdown on anti-Kabila protests and accusations that electronic voting machines would help to rig the result.

But Kabila late Sunday congratulated the public for voting "in peace and dignity".

Provisional results are due to be announced on January 6, with final results expected on January 15. The new president is set to be sworn in on January 18.

From Kinshasa to Goma, 2,000 kilometres further east, polling stations already put up first results on Monday morning.

In Kisangani, the country's third-largest city, observers hired by the political parties slept on the floor or on desks at a polling station to keep their eye on the vote count.

A monitoring mission set up by the Catholic church said some of its observers had been "molested and violated."

On Sunday evening, violence erupted at a polling station in the Walungu area of South Kivu province after an electoral official was accused of trying to rig the vote in favour of Kabila 's preferred successor, according to an opposition figure.