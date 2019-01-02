Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said on Tuesday he would ask Congress to declare the public prosecutor's office in a state of emergency after the agency's top official removed two investigators at the heart of the probe into a massive graft scandal triggered by Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

The Brazilian construction giant has admitted in US court filings that it paid $800 million in bribes to officials across Latin America, including $29 million in Peru, in exchange for lucrative contracts.

Vizcarra, who had been attending the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, cut short his trip to deal with the surprise twist in the Odebrecht case, saying he would return home to fight against "corruption and impunity."

Vizcarra said he would personally present a bill to Peru's Congress at 1 PM local time (1800 GMT) on Wednesday seeking the state of emergency, and asked for legislative support to usher it through quickly and without conflict.

"We will use all the tools our Constitution contemplates to overturn this decision, and we ask that all branches of government do the same," Vizcarra told reporters after meeting with his cabinet and advisers in Lima.

A state of emergency would allow Vizcarra to quickly and efficiently make changes to personnel he deems necessary to advance the investigation.

His move came just hours after Peru's attorney general, Pedro Chavarry, removed prosecutors Jose Perez and Rafael Vela, saying the duo had failed to respect authority at Peru's public prosecutor's office, which has overseen the investigation.

Chavarry's move prompted a public outcry in Peru, where there is strong support for Vizcarra's anti-corruption crusade.