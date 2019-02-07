Turkey is ready to assume counter-terrorism role after the US leaves Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"Turkey is ready to take over responsibility in fight against terrorist groups in [Syria] areas which the US will withdraw from," Erdogan said during his address at the US Chamber of Commerce and American-Turkish Council.

US President Donald Trump made the unexpected decision in December to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, drawing criticism from many allies and security aides, including his own Cabinet.

"The recent initiative that Trump took in Syria ruined the plans of those who are trying to axe the Turkey-US relations," Erdogan said.