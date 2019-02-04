The Taliban said on Monday they will participate in "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow designed to bring together prominent Afghan figures, including former President Hamid Karzai, opposition figures and tribal elders — but no Kabul government officials.

The two-day meeting in the Russian capital, which starts on Tuesday, is seen as another step in a process aimed at resolving Afghanistan's 17-year war, one that has accelerated since the appointment last September of US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad has been holding separate negotiations with the Taliban even as he presses for a dialogue that would bring together all key Afghan players.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office criticised the meeting in Moscow, saying that Afghan politicians attending the gathering were doing so "in order to gain power." Ghani's chief adviser, Fazel Fazly, tweeted that it was "regrettable."

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban's political office in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, confirmed the insurgents' participation. A 10-member Taliban delegation would be led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.

The Taliban have refused to talk to Ghani's government, which they denounce as a US puppet.

A statement released on Monday by Afghans attending the Moscow meeting described it as "the first step toward intra-Afghan dialogue."

Along with Karzai, the former president, many of the 38 delegates from Kabul have held prominent government positions.

Two presidential hopefuls are among those going to Moscow, including Hanif Atmar, who resigned as Ghani's security adviser last August, apparently over differences with the president.

Also on the list are powerful warlords-turned-politicians and former Taliban insurgents who reconciled with the Kabul administration.

The only woman on the list, lawmaker and activist Fawzia Koofi, has been an outspoken advocate for women's rights and girls' education, once posting pictures of her daughters on her Twitter feed asking the Taliban: "What about my daughters' education?"

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, imposing harsh rules limiting women's education and rights.

However, Abdullah Abdullah, the country's chief executive, said the Afghan government should be at the center of any peace talks, adding that Kabul "would prefer the Moscow meeting had a different shape."