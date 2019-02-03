India's prime minister was in disputed Kashmir for a daylong visit Sunday to review development work, as pro-independence groups called for a shutdown in the Himalayan region.

Shops and businesses were closed while thousands of armed government forces and commandos in flak jackets spread out across Kashmir and closed off roads with razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests during prime minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Traffic was sparse, with buses staying off the roads and few cars venturing out in Srinagar, the main city and the center of urban dissent against Indian rule.

Authorities detained dozens of activists overnight and put pro-independence leaders under house arrest to stop them from staging any protest in Srinagar. They also shut internet on mobile phones and suspended train services in the Kashmir Valley, a common tactic to make organizing protests difficult and discourage dissemination of protest videos.

Modi arrived in the remote mountainous Ladakh region bordering China and Pakistan on Sunday morning, where he inaugurated a university.

Three Kashmiri leaders, known as the Joint Resistance Leadership, called for the strike to protest Modi's visit.