An Iraqi sculptor Safa'eddin al Mashhadani is bringing the cuneiform script, one of the earliest systems of writing, back to life.

Along with other forms of art, under the rule of Daesh, it was seen as blasphemous and those who used it were persecuted.

"Before the Iraqi security forces came to liberate us, I used to hide the things I made during the exhibition here in this basement. Artworks containing cuneiform were considered archaeological and banned by Daesh," al Mashhadani said.

Under the rule of the terror group, artists like him were beaten and imprisoned.