Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would eject a foreign force set up to help safeguard Palestinians in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, accusing the observers of anti-Israel activity.

"We will not allow the continued presence of an international force that acts against us," Netanyahu said in a statement announcing that the Temporary International Presence in Hebron's (TIPH) mandate would not be renewed.

The statement did not elaborate on the alleged misconduct of TIPH, which draws staff from Norway, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey. The TIPH website says the force works on six-month mandates but did not specify when the current one expires.

A force spokesman declined comment.

Palestinians denounce Israel

"The Israeli government's decision means it has abandoned the implementation of agreements signed under international auspices, and given up its obligations under these agreements," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose peace talks with Netanyahu stalled in 2014.

Palestinian Authority asked the United Nations to deploy a permanent international force in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, after Israel's announcement.

The UN should "guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine" until "the end of Israel's belligerent occupation," said Palestinian official Saeb Erekat.

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, and the Palestinian want both to be part of their future state.