Turkey will take new actions against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists across the border in Syria "when the time comes," the country's defence minister said on Tuesday.

"When the time comes, the necessary actions will be taken both in Manbij and east of the Euphrates," said Hulusi Akar, referring to a counter-terrorist operation long pledged by Turkish leaders.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region, including Al Bab, Afrin, and Azaz of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled violence there to return home.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG/PYD is the group's Syrian branch.

Akar also said Turkey welcomed the Kurdish Regional Government's "timely" reactions and measures against an attack on a Turkish base in Iraq.