Turkey to take action in Syria 'when time comes'
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says Ankara's preparations for a possible operation in Syria are ready, adding that, "The only target of the Turkish Armed Forces are terrorists."
On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said a base belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked due to provocation by the PKK terrorist group. / AA
January 29, 2019

Turkey will take new actions against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists across the border in Syria "when the time comes," the country's defence minister said on Tuesday.

"When the time comes, the necessary actions will be taken both in Manbij and east of the Euphrates," said Hulusi Akar, referring to a counter-terrorist operation long pledged by Turkish leaders.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region, including Al Bab, Afrin, and Azaz of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled violence there to return home.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG/PYD is the group's Syrian branch.

Akar also said Turkey welcomed the Kurdish Regional Government's "timely" reactions and measures against an attack on a Turkish base in Iraq.

After the recent attack against the Turkish military base, Nechirvan Barzani, the KRG Prime Minister, who is also the nephew of Massoud Barzani, has again voiced the regional government’s opposition to the PKK presence in northern Iraq, stating that the terror group was responsible for causing civilian casualties. 

“We don’t accept the use of our land to threaten the security of our neighbours. Our people are paying the price of using our territory to threaten the security of our neighbours. PKK is using our land to target our neighbours, and our people are paying the price of it,” he said in a press conference in Erbil.

The attack apparently aimed to prevent Turkish air strikes against PKK camps, which are scattered across the Turkish border in the region. 

The Turkish air force has recently intensified its air campaign against the camps, while Ankara prepares to launch a third cross-border operation against YPG-held territories in northern Syria.

On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said a base belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked by a rioting mob due to provocation by the PKK terrorist group.

