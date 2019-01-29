WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 600 US troops arrive in Syria to secure withdrawal
The US decided on Thursday to send additional troops to Syria to help provide protection to other American forces and their equipment as they withdraw from the country under a directive from President Donald Trump.
US troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria, November 4, 2018. / Reuters
January 29, 2019

More than 600 additional US troops have arrived in Syria to provide protection to other American forces during their pullout from the war-torn country, Anadolu Agency cites local sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the additional troops arrived at US air bases in eastern Syria’s Harab Isk and Sarrin villages, which will be used as main evacuation centres in the event of withdrawal.

The US bases in the towns of Rmeilan and Tal Baidar in Syria's northwestern Al Hasakah province will be used for airway of heavy weapons, the source added.

A Pentagon official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to comment on the number of troops being sent or their destination, citing security concerns, on Thursday.

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of 2,000 military troops from Syria.

The pullout decision came during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which the two leaders agreed on the need for more effective coordination over the civil war-torn country.

SOURCE:AA
