A renowned tennis coach who has worked with stars such as Maria Sharapova says he has split with promising Chinese teenager Wu Yibing, because of the player's mother.

The Dutchman thanked Wu "for a great past eight months" that included the 19-year-old winning silver at the Asian Games last August.

Judy Murray, the mother of Britain's Andy Murray and a fellow tennis coach, tweeted in response: "Ooof those pesky mums x"