WORLD
2 MIN READ
Coach splits from rising Chinese tennis star because of star's mother
"I am no longer working with Wu," Sven Groeneveld wrote on Twitter. "He has a right to have a coach whose views are better aligned with his mother."
Coach splits from rising Chinese tennis star because of star's mother
Sven Groeneveld, the coach of Serbia's Ana Ivanovic watches as his charge plays Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova in a Women's singles semi final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008. / AP
January 28, 2019

A renowned tennis coach who has worked with stars such as Maria Sharapova says he has split with promising Chinese teenager Wu Yibing, because of the player's mother.

The Dutchman thanked Wu "for a great past eight months" that included the 19-year-old winning silver at the Asian Games last August.

Judy Murray, the mother of Britain's Andy Murray and a fellow tennis coach, tweeted in response: "Ooof those pesky mums x"

Recommended

Wu has been touted as China's first potential male tennis star after winning the junior title at the 2017 US Open.

He is ranked 309 in the world as he makes his way in the men's game and showed glimpses of his potential at last year's Shanghai Masters when he took a set off Japanese star Kei Nishikori.

Groeneveld and five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova parted ways in March last year after more than four years working together.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe