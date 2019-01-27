Turkey’s interior minister on Sunday said the PKK terror group earns $1.5 billion annually from drugs.

“The revenue PKK earns from drugs annually is $1.5 billion [...] PKK is an organisation [involved in] human smuggling and drug trafficking. Even the US has confessed this reality in official reports,” Suleyman Soylu said at the Fight With Narcotic Crimes Evaluation Meeting in southern Antalya province.

Soylu said terror and drugs support each other.

“Terror opens space for drugs and provides logistical facilities to it. Drugs, on the other hand, provide finances to terror,” he said.