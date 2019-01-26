WORLD
Yellow Vest protests keep pressure on Macron
About 80,000 police have been deployed in France as multiple protests are planned around Paris and other cities to keep up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.
Police officers are seen in front of protesters wearing yellow vests during a demonstration of the Yellow Vests movement in Marseille, France, January 19, 2019. / Reuters
January 26, 2019

France's Yellow Vest protesters are hitting the streets again, keeping up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron even as internal divisions and frustration over protest violence cloud the movement's future.

Multiple protests are planned Saturday around Paris and other cities, the 11th straight weekend of action prompted by Macron policies seen as favouring the rich.

Macron has sapped some support for the movement through a national debate in towns across France.

This week some Yellow Vest leaders are trying to keep up momentum by holding protests after dark as well as during the day.

A daytime march is planned starting on the Champs-Elysees, site of recent rioting. Other groups plan evening events at Place de la Republique in eastern Paris.

France is deploying about 80,000 police Saturday.

SOURCE:AP
