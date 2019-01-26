The leader of Sudan's largest opposition party demanded that President Omar al-Bashir's administration bow to mass protests and step down, in an address to hundreds of party supporters in a mosque near Khartoum on Friday.

After Sadiq al-Mahdi's remarks at Friday prayers, hundreds of protesters then marched through Omdurman, across the River Nile from the capital, and police fired teargas to try to break up the rally.

Students, activists and other protesters have held almost daily demonstrations across Sudan since December 19, calling for an end to economic hardships and mounting the most sustained challenge to President Omar al-Bashir's three decades in power.

At least 50 people have been killed in Sudan since the country was engulfed by popular protests in mid-December, Mahdi said.

"The most important demand is that this regime must leave and be replaced by a transitional government," Mahdi said at Al-Sayed Abd al-Rahman al-Mahdi mosque, which has links to his Umma Party.

The former prime minister expressed support for the protests and condemned security forces' use of live bullets, saying more than 50 people had been killed since unrest began. Th e official death toll stands at 30, including two security personnel.