Greek lawmakers began the final steps on Wednesday towards ratifying a historic accord on a name-change for neighbouring Macedonia, as a bitter row rumbled with opponents who say it harms Greece's national identity.

Parliament opened a two-day debate on ratifying the so-called Prespes Agreement, a UN-mediated deal between Athens and Skopje changing the latter's name to Republic of North Macedonia.

The deal, aimed at settling a 28-year-old dispute between the two countries over the use of the term "Macedonia," has triggered strong opposition among many Greeks, angered at what they see as an attempt by their neighbours to appropriate Greek identity.

Parliament is expected to ratify the name accord as leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appears to have secured the support of at least 151 lawmakers in the 300-seat house.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that lawmakers are angered over being called to sign a deal without having any proof that the constitutional changes agreed with Macedonia have been made.

'An historic deal'

However, the latest opinion poll conducted for Proto Thema newspaper on January 20 showed 66 percent of respondents against the agreement.