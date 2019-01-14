Egypt extended its state of emergency for an additional three months with the approval of the parliament on Sunday.

The state of emergency was first imposed by President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in the aftermath of twin blasts at two churches in the north of the country, which killed 47 people and left 120 wounded.

However, the country had already been in an unofficial state of emergency with restrictive laws imposed.

Since Egypt's first democratically-elected former president Mohamed Morsi was ousted in a military coup in 2013, the Sisi government has controlled the country with excessive power.

The police force has systematically used torture and arbitrary detention to silence political dissidents, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, under Sisi’s regime.

Thousands of people have been tried by military courts and some have disappeared while in custody.

During the early period of Sisi’s rule, Egyptian security forces and the army conducted what was called the worst state-organised mass killing of protesters in recent history by Human Rights Watch, systematically killing nearly 1,000 protesters, who were opposing Morsi’s ousting in August 2013.

According to a 2016 Human Rights Watch report, between the July 2013 coup and May 2014, at least 41,000 people were either arrested or charged, and more than 25,000 more may have been arrested since 2015.

Other common violations in Sisi’s Egypt include mass trials, death sentences and extended pretrial detentions, according to the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy’s report.