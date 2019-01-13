At least 10 people were killed in two separate attacks on security personnel in Afghanistan, Afghan officials have said.

The first incident was reported from Afghanistan’s western Herat province, where five people were killed on Saturday in clashes between the police and gunmen who attacked a police station.

Two gunmen who stormed the building killed three policemen, a civilian and a child, the spokesman for Herat provincial governor, Jailani Farhad, said, adding that four policemen were also wounded before the attackers were killed.

Members of the Afghan National Security Forces seized a vehicle packed with explosives from the attack site.

In a second attack in the southern province of Kandahar, at least five Afghan security forces were killed after their checkpoint came under attack by Taliban militants, according to a provincial official.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the provincial governor's spokesman, said that two other police were wounded in Saturday's attack took place in the Spin Bolduk district. He said seven Taliban militants were killed and six others were wounded in the fighting.

Both the attacks were claimed by the Taliban.

TRT World spoke to Ali Latifi in the Afghan capital Kabul for more on the story.