The US-led coalition against Daesh has started the process of withdrawing from Syria, a spokesman said on Friday.

The coalition "has begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria. Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific timelines, locations or troop movements," Colonel Sean Ryan said.

Earlier on Friday, a Pentagon official, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity, said, "I'm confirming that some of the equipment has started being pulled out of Syria". The official refused to elaborate upon what type of equipment was removed or which areas the movement was taking place in because of operational concerns.

A Department of Defense official also confirmed the development to AFP on Thursday.

"I can confirm the movement of equipment from Syria," the official said. "For security reasons, I am not going to provide further details at this time."

Trump's shock announcement on December 19 that he was withdrawing all 2,000 American troops from the conflict-wracked Middle Eastern country concerned allies and prompted the resignation of his then-defence chief Jim Mattis.

Since then, however, administration officials appear to have walked back considerably and the current envisaged timetable is unclear.