Macedonian PM struggles to secure majority for name change
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he has not yet secured support from the required two-thirds of the 120-seat parliament, or 80 lawmakers.
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev speaks during a session of the Macedonian Parliament in the capital Skopje, January 9, 2019. / AP
January 10, 2019

Macedonia's prime minister was struggling on Thursday to get the required number of lawmakers to finalise constitutional changes that will rename the country North Macedonia and allow its NATO accession under a deal with neighbouring Greece.

Zoran Zaev told reporters in Skopje that he has not yet secured support from the required two-thirds of the 120-seat parliament, or 80 lawmakers. A planned parliamentary session on the matter Friday was postponed.

Zaev's efforts were complicated when a small ethnic Albanian party demanded that the planned constitutional designation "Macedonian citizenship" be changed to "citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia."

The party says this will safeguard the identity of ethnic Albanians — about a quarter of Macedonia's 2.1-million population.

Zaev said the reference to Macedonian citizenship is key for his country in the deal with Greece. He also said that a group of opposition conservative lawmakers who had initially supported the constitutional changes — and were subsequently ejected by their VMRO-DPMNE party — strongly opposed the ethnic Albanians' demand.

Protests

Hundreds of opposition supporters protested in front of parliament for a second day on Thursday against the deal, demanding early elections and the dissolution of parliament.

VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed the rally, accusing Zaev of "bargaining" with lawmakers to secure the two-thirds majority.

He has claimed Zaev exerted pressure on members of the judiciary on cases involving conservative party lawmakers, or their family members, accused in connection with a violent parliament invasion last year.

"Look how publicly, how openly, this trade is going on with [Macedonia's] name and identity, like at a market stall," Mickoski said.

