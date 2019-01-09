As it tries to end its involvement with the terrorist YPG/PKK in Syria, the US is having problems withdrawing its forces, said Turkey’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

"We see that the US has some difficulties while withdrawing [from Syria],” Mevlut Cavusoglu told parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

“After being so intertwined and engaged with a terrorist organisation, it is not that easy to leave that terrorist organisation," he added, referring to the terrorist YPG/PKK.

Ankara has long criticised the US working with the terrorist YPG/PKK to fight Daesh in Syria, saying that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey has repeatedly rejected US claims that Washington will not withdraw its troops from northeastern Syria without a guarantee from Ankara that it will not attack “Kurds."

Turkey's leadership has stressed that equating "Kurds" with the terrorist YPG/PKK is illicit.