Last year was a remarkable year in the Middle East undoubtedly marked by Trump moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, imposing sanctions on Iran and, of course, the ghastly murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist who critiqued the Saudi Crown Prince through his Washington Post columns.

But perhaps it is a decision taken by the capricious, if not blundering, US president in the last few days of the year which will have us talking more about the turbulent year.

The implications so far of the US withdrawal from Syria are far-reaching, if not cataclysmic, leading many experts to wonder if Trump even understands the region and the geopolitics, let alone the history of the warring factions in this part of the world.

A new third way is emerging, which in many respects, Trump seems to be taking advantage of with his move to outsource the war against ISIS (Daesh) to Turkey, while pulling US soldiers out of Syria.

Things are getting quite complicated, leaving John Bolton who recently visited both Israel and Turkey, looking like an envoy who had to back peddle on his master’s outbursts.

With such a frivolous move, the US not only upsets the apple cart of its relations with key allies – notably Israel and Saudi Arabia – but also flies in the face of what he and Obama both agreed on: to alienate Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

For Trump, of course, the irony is even greater as the move gives a free hand to Assad to strike a deal with the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which looks near certain while allowing Iran and Russia both to gain more influence in the country. It will also place America in a quandary as it backs forces who fight Washington’s NATO ally, Turkey.

If that isn’t hard enough to grasp, the US is still likely to continue supporting the YPG/PKK with arms, which they will, in turn, use, not to fight Daesh, but to fight Turkey itself. And with the ultimate winner overall being Russia, the decisions have left even Trump’s closest aides asking themselves, what really is the logic behind his thinking? A few speculate that he's gone ahead and smashed the arduous, long-standing grip that Pentagon chiefs – and in particular James Mattis – held over him in one swoop.