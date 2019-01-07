Gabon said it foiled an attempted coup on Monday after a group of soldiers called for a popular uprising while the country's ailing president was abroad.

The chief military rebel who led a failed coup in Gabon and seven others have been arrested after they stormed a public radio station, the presidency said. Two of the rebelling military men were killed.

A group of soldiers attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo, who is abroad recovering from a stroke.

Security forces stormed the radio station in the capital Libreville to take it back, killing two rebel troops, arresting their leader and freeing journalists who had been forced to help rebels make their appeal.

"The situation is under control," the presidency statement said.

The six rebel troops had burst into the state radio broadcasting station, "neutralising" gendarmes in front of the building before making their broadcast, it said.

The message was read by a person who identified himself as Lieutenant Ondo Obiang Kelly, the deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of a previously unknown group, the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces.

He said a " national restoration council" would be formed in the former French colony "to guarantee a democratic transition for the Gabonese people."

Support for the Bongo government

"The African Union strongly condemns the coup attempt this morning in Gabon," the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said on Twitter. "I reaffirm the AU's rejection of all anti-constitutional change."